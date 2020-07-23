BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.