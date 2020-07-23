BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

