BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 695.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,611 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $104.27 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

