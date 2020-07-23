BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

