BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

