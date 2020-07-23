BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $356.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $359.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

