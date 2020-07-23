BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $190.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

