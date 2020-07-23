BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $7,698,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

