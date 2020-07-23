BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $9.67 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.