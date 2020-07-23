BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 317.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

