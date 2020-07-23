BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

