BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

