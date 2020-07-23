BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,112 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -234.14 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.