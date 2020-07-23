BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 467.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,087,000 after buying an additional 5,544,823 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,538,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $85,492,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $19,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 562,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 315,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.