BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $83.83 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

