BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,976,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

