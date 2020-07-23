BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 759 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

