BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,137,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,513,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,845,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

OTIS opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.46. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

