BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Iqvia by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

NYSE:IQV opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 149.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

