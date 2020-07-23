BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 578,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,851,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 394.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.