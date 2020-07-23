BCS Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

