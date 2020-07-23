Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $1,092,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

RGLD stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

