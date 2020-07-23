Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.06 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.