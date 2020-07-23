Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,239 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,701,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,236 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

