Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,390 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.