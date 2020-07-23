Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,076 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $7,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

