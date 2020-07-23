Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,844 Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,015,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,009,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,283,582 shares of company stock valued at $144,629,958. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

