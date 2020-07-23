Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

