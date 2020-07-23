Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $545,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 250.7% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $993,000.

RSP opened at $107.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

