Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

