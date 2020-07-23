Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 89.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 51,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FFC opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

