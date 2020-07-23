Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.1% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.