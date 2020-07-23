B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 281.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

BGS stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

