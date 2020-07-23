B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.39

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 9034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 674.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

