BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.30

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 4074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $289,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,405.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,065,953 shares of company stock worth $37,618,224 and sold 974,781 shares worth $14,709,657. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

