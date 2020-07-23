Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

