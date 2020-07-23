Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.