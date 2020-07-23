BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $44.00

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.84% from the stock’s current price.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

PKIUF opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.