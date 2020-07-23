Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 400,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 121.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

