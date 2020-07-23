Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.