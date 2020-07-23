Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $595,968.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $40.24 on Thursday. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

