Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.