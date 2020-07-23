Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $658.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $342,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,973,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $585,438. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.