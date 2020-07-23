Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

