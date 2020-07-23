Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 7,150 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Civista Bancshares worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.