Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.