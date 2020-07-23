Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.50 Million

Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $52.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $214.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.30 million to $221.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.28 million, with estimates ranging from $202.80 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

HBNC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $428.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

