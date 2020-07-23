Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,969 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NYSE:BRO opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

