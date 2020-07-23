Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

