Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 144,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

